A dry and bright end to the day but possible showers overnight

Contact
Staying mostly dry on Wednesday evening with bright spells to end the day
Staying mostly dry this evening with bright spells to end the day, in a light to moderate easterly wind.
Variable cloud cover tonight with isolated showers and some mist or fog patches developing. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees generally, coolest in the west, with a touch of frost in places.
Fog lingering in places tomorrow morning, and some isolated showers about too. The fog will gradually clear during the morning and the rest of the day will be mostly dry with good sunny spells and well-scattered showers. Highs of 12 or 13 degrees, in light easterly winds.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
TDs were allowed a conscience vote on progressing the Dying With Dignity BillThe emotive and complex issue of assisted suicide has long been debated in Ireland. It has now moved a step closer to becom
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.