A dry and bright end to the day but possible showers overnight

Staying mostly dry this evening with bright spells to end the day, in a light to moderate easterly wind.

Variable cloud cover tonight with isolated showers and some mist or fog patches developing. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees generally, coolest in the west, with a touch of frost in places.

Fog lingering in places tomorrow morning, and some isolated showers about too. The fog will gradually clear during the morning and the rest of the day will be mostly dry with good sunny spells and well-scattered showers. Highs of 12 or 13 degrees, in light easterly winds.