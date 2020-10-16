WEATHER: A dry night with Saturday to be mainly dry with a few bright or sunny spells

Contact
Tonight will be dry in most areas
Tonight will be dry in most areas. A few mist and fog patches will develop in light easterly breezes. Lowest temperatures 2 to 4 Celsius.
Saturday will be mainly dry with a few bright or sunny spells and passing showers. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 Celsius with light to moderate easterly winds becoming fresh at times along the coast.
