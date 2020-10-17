WEATHER: Mainly dry but a mostly cloudy day ahead

Contact
Saturday will be mainly dry in Donegal, but rather cloudy overall
Mainly dry today, but rather cloudy overall. A few sunny spells will develop from time to time. A few passing showers may occur. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 Celsius with light to moderate easterly winds.
Mostly cloudy tonight with scattered showers. Patches of mist and fog will also form overnight. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light easterly breezes.
