WEATHER: A mainly dry rest of the weekend

Contact
Saturday night will be a mainly dry night with some clear spells and passing showers
Saturday night will be a mainly dry night with some clear spells and passing showers. There is a risk of some mist or fog patches developing in places overnight. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees Celsius in light to moderate easterly breezes
Sunday will be a dry day with some sunny spells during the morning but light to moderate rain will spread from the south during the evening. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
There will be more live streams of shows from An Grianán’s stage to come before the end of the year as An Grianán adapts to the restrictions on theatres
People in Donegal are being asked not to travel unless it is essential and not to travel outside the county
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.