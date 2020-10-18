WEATHER: Good sunny spells followed by a cloudy and wet evening

Any mist and fog will gradually clear this morning. There will be scattered showers this morning, but these will mostly die out during the afternoon with good sunny spells developing. Cloud will increase this evening, however, bringing some outbreaks of rain. Highest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees with light to moderate south to southeast breezes.

Tonight will be cloudy with rain moving northeastwards over Ulster, turning persistent and heavy at times. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees, mildest in west Ulster. Southerly winds will freshen overnight and will become strong near coasts.