WEATHER: Good sunny spells followed by a cloudy and wet evening

Contact
Any mist and fog will gradually clear this morning. There will be scattered showers this morning, but these will mostly die out during the afternoon with good sunny spells developing. Cloud will increase this evening, however, bringing some outbreaks of rain. Highest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees with light to moderate south to southeast breezes.
Tonight will be cloudy with rain moving northeastwards over Ulster, turning persistent and heavy at times. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees, mildest in west Ulster. Southerly winds will freshen overnight and will become strong near coasts.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
There will be more live streams of shows from An Grianán’s stage to come before the end of the year as An Grianán adapts to the restrictions on theatres
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.