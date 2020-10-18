WEATHER: Sunday night will be cloudy with rain turning persistent and heavy at times

Contact
Southerly winds will freshen overnight and will become strong near coasts
Tonight will be cloudy with rain moving northeastwards over Ulster, turning persistent and heavy at times.
Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees, mildest in west Ulster. Southerly winds will freshen overnight and will become strong near coasts.
Tomorrow will be cloudy, wet and breezy at times. The rain will occasionally be heavy and persistent and there is a risk of river and surface flooding. It will be breezy too with fresh southerly winds, strong near the coast. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.
