WEATHER: Persistent rain for much of the day

Monday will see persistent rain for much of the day
Monday will see persistent rain for much of the day. The rain will be heavy in some areas with a risk of localised flooding and a heightened risk of flash flooding in mountainous regions. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in fresh to strong south to southeast winds.
Further spells of heavy rain on Monday night spreading overnight with a continued risk of localised flooding. The rain will clear northwards overnight with some clear spells developing.
Lowest temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees. Fresh southeasterly winds.
