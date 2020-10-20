WEATHER: After a bright start, Tuesday will be wet and blustery

Contact
After a bright start, showers or longer spells of rain will extend across Ulster
Today will be a wet and blustery day. After a bright start, showers or longer spells of rain will extend across Ulster from the south through morning bringing heavy thundery downpours and a continued risk of localised flooding.
Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty cyclonic variable winds.
Showery outbreaks of rain becoming more isolated as the night progresses with dry periods developing. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees, with winds becoming light and variable for a time before increasing moderate to fresh northerly in most parts by morning.
