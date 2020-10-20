WEATHER: Outbreaks of rain overnight and into Wednesday

Showers or longer spells of rain this afternoon bringing heavy thundery downpours and a continued risk of localised flooding. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty south to southwest winds.

Showery outbreaks of rain becoming more isolated as the night progresses with dry periods developing. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees, with winds becoming light and variable for a time before increasing moderate to fresh in most parts by morning.

Wednesday will start mostly cloudy with scattered showers, these becoming more isolated in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in a cool moderate to fresh northwest to northerly wind.