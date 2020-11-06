Weather: A dry day ahead with sunny intervals in places

A mostly dry day lies ahead. Misty in places at first, with fog, gradually clearing during the morning, but sunny intervals will develop in most areas. Maximum temperatures 8 to 11 degrees, in light to moderate east to southeast breezes.

Mainly dry overnight, with clear spells possible at first, but cloud will thicken from the south, with patchy drizzle developing in places. Patches of mist and fog possible also. Cold, especially early in the night where clear spells occur, with minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees, in mostly light easterly breezes.