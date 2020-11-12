Weather: Dry start to Wednesday but heavy rain later

Contact
It will become cloudier with rain developing during the afternoon
Thursday will start off mainly dry with bright or sunny spells and one or two showers. It will become cloudier with rain developing during the afternoon and spreading through the late afternoon and early evening.
It will be heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees with southerly winds increasing fresh to strong and gusty, strongest along the west coast.
