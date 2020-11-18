Weather: A wet morning followed by a windy afternoon

Rain, heavy in places, this morning will clear eastwards with clearer weather developing soon along the west coast steadily extending eastwards, bringing scattered heavy showers and cooler, fresher weather.

A strong and gusty southerly wind will veer westerly with the clearing rain and ease for a time in the morning, before increasing again before the afternoon, with gale force winds at the coasts. Temperatures this afternoon will be between 7 and 9 degrees.

Frequent showers this evening and early tonight will die away by morning. Temperatures will fall slowly overnight and will be at their lowest after dawn on Thursday, reaching between 3 and 6 degrees. Strong northwesterly winds will ease overnight.