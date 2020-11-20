Weather: A wet start followed by a cloudy and mostly dry day

Contact
Friday will become cloudy and mostly dry apart from some isolated patches of light rain or drizzle
Rain will gradually clear this morning. It will then be cloudy and mostly dry apart from some isolated patches of light rain or drizzle.
Friday will a breezy day with fresh to strong southwesterly winds and afternoon temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees.
Tonight will be cloudy, with rain in the northwest extending across Ulster overnight but becoming lighter and patchier.
Mild at first, but temperatures will fall to between 6 and 9 degrees by morning. Staying breezy with fresh southwesterly winds.
