Wet and windy day in store for Donegal

Heavy outbreaks of rain will continue into tonight
Overnight frost will clear to give a largely dry morning with some sunny spells. However, it will become cloudy or overcast as scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle slowly move in from the west, turning more persistent later today.
Becoming breezy too, in a freshening southwest wind, which will be stronger along coasts. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius.
Heavy outbreaks of rain will continue into tonight, bringing the risk of some river and localised flooding. Breezy at times, with moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees Celsius, turning colder from the northwest towards morning.
