Weather: Friday will be dry but dull with isolated showers

Temperatures this afternoon of just 3 to 5 degrees
After a cold start with fog and frost in places, Friday will be a mostly dry but dull day, with isolated showers on coasts. Temperatures this afternoon of just 3 to 5 degrees, winds will be light southerly or variable in direction.
Tonight will be a mostly dry night once again and under clear skies temperatures will fall to between minus 2 and plus 2 degrees, once again fog may form and become dense in patches.
