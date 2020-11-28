Weather: Saturday will be mostly dry with a few spots of drizzle

Cold and mostly dry this morning, with frost in places and with a risk of mist and fog patches.

Cloud will increase gradually from the south and there is a small chance of a few isolated spots of drizzle developing, but staying mostly dry. Maximum temperatures 7 to 10 degrees, in light to moderate easterly breezes.

Tonight will be mostly dry, but cloudy, with a few spots of drizzle in places. A few isolated patches of mist and fog may occur also. Minimum temperatures 2 to 5 Celsius, in mostly light easterly or variable breezes.