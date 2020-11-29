Weather: A cloudy day with patchy light rain or drizzle at times

Contact
Sunday Today will be mostly cloudy with patchy light rain or drizzle at times
Today will be mostly cloudy with patchy light rain or drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with light southwesterly or variable breezes.
Tonight will be cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle at first, but more persistent rain will move in overnight. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with light to moderate westerly winds.
