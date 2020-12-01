Weather: A cloudy and generally dry day ahead

Contact
Tuesday Today will be cloudy and dry apart from some isolated patches of drizzle
Today will be cloudy and dry apart from some isolated patches of drizzle, and some bright or sunny intervals will develop at times. Highest temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes.
Tonight, rain will move southeastwards across Ulster, followed by clear spells and scattered showers later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees with light to moderate west to southwest winds.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
New Covid-19 guidance on visits to long-term residential care facilities come into force on December 7
Donegal Designer Makers’ members (l-r) jewellery designer Hannah McGuinness and knitwear designer Michelle McCarroll-Neale, with Mark Wheeler of Rathmullan House
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.