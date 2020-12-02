Weather: Cold and wet day ahead with wintry showers tonight

After scattered showers and sunny spells to start today, showers will become more frequent and blustery early in the afternoon.

Some showers will be heavy with the risk of hail. Feeling cold in fresh and gusty westerly winds and highest temperatures of just 5 or 6 degrees.

Mainly cloudy tonight with scattered showers. Some showers will be heavy and thundery with a risk of hail, and will turn increasingly wintry. Cold with lowest temperatures of 0 to +2 degrees in moderate southwest winds.