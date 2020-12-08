Weather: A cold and blustery day ahead

Today will be rather cloudy with outbreaks of rain during the morning and early afternoon, but becoming more isolated and mainly in eastern areas later. It will be a cold and blustery day with moderate to fresh west to northwest winds and highest afternoon temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells, so becoming cold and frosty again as temperatures fall to between -1 and +2 degrees. Light to moderate westerly winds will become southerly along the west coast towards morning and cloud will increase there too.