Weather: A cold and blustery day ahead

It will be a cold and blustery day with moderate to fresh west to northwest winds and highest afternoon temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees
Today will be rather cloudy with outbreaks of rain during the morning and early afternoon, but becoming more isolated and mainly in eastern areas later. It will be a cold and blustery day with moderate to fresh west to northwest winds and highest afternoon temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells, so becoming cold and frosty again as temperatures fall to between -1 and +2 degrees. Light to moderate westerly winds will become southerly along the west coast towards morning and cloud will increase there too.
