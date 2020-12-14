Weather: A breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers

Monday will be a breezy day with sunny spells. There will, however, be scattered showers, which will be heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Scattered blustery showers will continue to affect some areas. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees, coldest to the east with the clearest skies. Southerly winds will moderate during the night but staying fresh on western coasts.