Weather: A breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers

Contact
Monday will see scattered showers, which will be heavy at times. Picture: Karen Skelly
Monday will be a breezy day with sunny spells. There will, however, be scattered showers, which will be heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.
Scattered blustery showers will continue to affect some areas. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees, coldest to the east with the clearest skies. Southerly winds will moderate during the night but staying fresh on western coasts.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Su Carty, Director of Ohana ZERO suicide with Sarah Torrans, Tania Rosser, Brendan Maher, Lauren Magee, Alan Quinlan and Peter Finn, at launch of Ohana ZERO suicide’s Twenty2Zero campaign.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.