Weather: Outbreaks of rain and strong winds

Some of the showers may merge to longer spells of rain in places
There will be outbreaks of rain and strong winds this morning.
The rain will gradually ease and it will brighten up for a time in the afternoon with scattered showers. Some of the showers may merge to longer spells of rain in places during the late afternoon. Afternoon highs of 7 to 10 degrees in strong and gusty south to southwest winds.
There will be scattered showers continuing overnight with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees. Mostly moderate south to southwest breezes.
