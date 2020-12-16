Weather: Outbreaks of rain and strong winds

There will be outbreaks of rain and strong winds this morning.

The rain will gradually ease and it will brighten up for a time in the afternoon with scattered showers. Some of the showers may merge to longer spells of rain in places during the late afternoon. Afternoon highs of 7 to 10 degrees in strong and gusty south to southwest winds.

There will be scattered showers continuing overnight with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees. Mostly moderate south to southwest breezes.