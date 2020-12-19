Weather: A cool and blustery day with sunny spells and passing showers

Saturday will be cool and blustery with sunny spells and passing showers. Some of the showers will be heavy with hail and the risk of an isolated thunderstorm. Afternoon highs of 6 to 8 degrees in fresh, locally strong, and gusty southwest winds.

There will be further showers of rain or hail tonight with clear spells occurring also. Lows of 3 to 6 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds.