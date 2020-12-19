Weather: A cool and blustery day with sunny spells and passing showers

Contact
Saturday will bring a mix of showers and sunny spells
Saturday will be cool and blustery with sunny spells and passing showers. Some of the showers will be heavy with hail and the risk of an isolated thunderstorm. Afternoon highs of 6 to 8 degrees in fresh, locally strong, and gusty southwest winds.
There will be further showers of rain or hail tonight with clear spells occurring also. Lows of 3 to 6 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.