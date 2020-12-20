Weather: Sunny spells and scattered showers

Contact
Sunday will be breezy with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers
Sunday will be breezy with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy with a risk of hail.
Showers will become prolonged during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees. Fresh and gusty southwest winds will increase strong to near gale during the afternoon.
Showers will continue for a time early tonight, with dry weather and clear spells elsewhere. Becoming cloudy overnight with rain developing before dawn. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees. Winds will ease to light southerly or variable breezes.
