Weather: Sunny spells with isolated showers

Windy and cloudy this morning with outbreaks of rain clearing eastwards. Clearer conditions with sunny spells and isolated showers will move in during the morning and afternoon. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees but feeling colder in fresh to strong and gusty northerly winds.
Largely dry and clear tonight with just isolated showers. Frost, with some icy stretches, will develop overnight as lowest temperatures will range between 0 to 3 degrees in a light to moderate north to northwest breeze but fresher on coasts. Some mist patches will develop towards dawn.
