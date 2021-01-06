Weather: Very cold day ahead for Donegal

Wednesday will be very cold today with frost, ice and fog patches lingering in some parts throughout the day. It will be partly cloudy but remaining mostly dry.

It will remain bitterly cold with highest temperatures of just 1 to 4 degrees generally in light variable breezes. Cloud will increase from the northwest during the afternoon, ahead of a band of rain or sleet arriving during the evening.

Tonight will see outbreaks of rain, which may turn to turn to sleet and snow for a time.

Lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees, with frost and icy patches developing, coldest early in the night. Freezing fog patches may also occur overnight in the light to moderate variable breezes, become fresh west to northwest winds by morning