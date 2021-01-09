Weather: A cold start with rain later in the day

Contact
A very cold start to Saturday with ice on untreated surfaces and patches of freezing fog
Thickening cloud will bring drizzle and patchy light rain to Donegal this morning and this will slowly spread southeastwards through the day.
Another cold day with maximums of just 1 to 5 degrees, highest in the west, in a light southwesterly breeze.
Mostly dry, but rather cloudy tonight with patchy drizzle affecting Donegal. Some breaks in the cloud away from the west coast will allow temperatures to fall to between +3 and -1 degrees with frost, coldest in the east. In light winds, patches of fog will develop by morning.
