Weather: Sunday will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle

Largely cloudy tonight with patchy rain and drizzle
A cool start this morning with some lingering frost and patchy fog gradually clearing. Sunday will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle, most frequent in the west. Highest temperatures of 7 degrees. Light to moderate southwesterly winds will freshen in the west towards evening.
Largely cloudy tonight with patchy rain and drizzle. Cloud will thicken with outbreaks of rain arriving from the Atlantic towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds, strong at times on Atlantic coasts.
