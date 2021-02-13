WEATHER: Sleet and snow in cold, windy conditions

There will be falls of sleet and snow on Saturday morning with further accumulations in places and hazardous conditions.

Drier conditions will develop during the morning and afternoon. A gradual thaw will set in and patchy rain will develop near the west coast towards evening.

It will be cold and windy with highs of 1 to 5 Celsius but feeling much colder in strong, locally gale force, and gusty southeast winds. Mildest along the west coast.