A very wet and windy day with heavy showers and severe gusts

There will be heavy outbreaks of rain
Milder than recently with highs of 11 or 12 degrees
It will be a wet and very windy start to Sunday with strong to gale force southerly winds.
There will be some severe gusts through the afternoon in coastal parts of Donegal. Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times during the morning, will clear to isolated showers during the afternoon with sunny spells developing.
Winds will veer southwest in the clearance and moderate later. Milder than recently with highs of 11 or 12 degrees.
Mostly dry tonight with clear spells, however a band of patchy rain will move in from the southwest by morning. Lows of 5 or 6 degrees in fresh southerly winds.
