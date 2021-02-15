WEATHER: A cloudy start to Monday but bright spells in the afternoon

It will be a cloudy start to Monday with some isolated showers. Showers and cloud will clear in the afternoon followed by some good bright spells. A mild day with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius in moderate to fresh southerly winds. Winds will become gusty for a time in the afternoon along the coast.

Met Éireann is warning of strong winds to hit the county on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The warning is for southwesterly winds to reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km/h. Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding around high tide, the forecaster is warning.

The warning will be in place from 9pm on Monday to 9am on Tuesday.