Tuesday will be a wet and windy day with further spells of rain, heavy at times, bringing the continued risk of localised flooding. Highest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds.

A wet and windy day ahead with spells of heavy rain Highest temperatures of up to 13 degrees

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.