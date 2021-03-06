Weather: A cool, dry day with some sunny spells developing

Frost will clear in the morning to give a cool, dry day. There will be a good deal of cloud but it will tend to break up at times during the day with some sunny spells developing.

Winds will be mostly light to moderate southerly with afternoon highs of 6 to 8 degrees Celsius.

Mostly dry and chilly tonight with a patchy frost in overnight lows of about 0 or 1 degree. It will be cloudier further west and north and probably frost free in lows of 2 or 3 degrees. Some mist and patchy drizzle will develop in some western and northern areas, mainly the coastal fringes.