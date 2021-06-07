A mostly dry and sunny bank holiday for Donegal

Temperatures between 15 and 19 degrees

Donegal's weather will see a dry start to Sunday, August 13th

After a dry and sunny start, there will be some patchy rain later in the afternoon

Bank holiday Monday will see a dry morning with sunny spells. Cloud will build in the west and there'll be some patchy rain later in the afternoon. Temperatures between 15 and 19 degrees with mainly light southerly winds becoming moderate later, and becoming fresh on coast later.

Tonight will be dry with cloudy conditions in the west of the province bringing a little patchy rain or drizzle there. Lowest overnight temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees with mainly light southerly winds.

 

