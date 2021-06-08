A wet start to Tuesday but brightening up through the afternoon

There will be further outbreaks of rain in the evening moving in from the Atlantic

A cold, cloudy and dull day in Donegal

It will be cloudy on Tuesday morning with light patchy rain and drizzle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Cloudy on Tuesday morning with light patchy rain and drizzle but brightening up through the afternoon with sunny spells developing.

Further outbreaks of rain in the evening moving in from the Atlantic. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate southerly breezes, fresh at times along coasts. Cloudy on Tuesday night with patchy rain and drizzle turning heavy and persistent at times. Lowest temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie