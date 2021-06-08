A wet start to Tuesday but brightening up through the afternoon

Cloudy on Tuesday morning with light patchy rain and drizzle but brightening up through the afternoon with sunny spells developing.

Further outbreaks of rain in the evening moving in from the Atlantic. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate southerly breezes, fresh at times along coasts. Cloudy on Tuesday night with patchy rain and drizzle turning heavy and persistent at times. Lowest temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds.