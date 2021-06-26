Weather: A mix of cloud and sunny spells on Saturday

Temperatures on Saturday will be between 14 and17 degrees
Saturday will see a mix of cloud and sunny spells.
Scattered showers will develop but becoming largely dry and sunny by the evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light to moderate northeasterly breezes.
National outlook
After showers and sunny spells initially, it will become more settled with good sunshine at times with temperatures increasing.
Saturday night will be dry with good clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze.
Sunday will be largely dry with cloud building up during the morning mixed with some sunshine. A few well-scattered showers will likely develop. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees generally, possibly reaching 21 degrees in the south, but a little cooler in the far north and northwest. Light to moderate northerly breezes.
