Weather: A mix of cloud and sunny spells on Saturday

Scattered showers will develop but it will become largely dry and sunny by the evening

Weather: A mix of cloud and sunny spells on Saturday

Temperatures on Saturday will be between 14 and17 degrees

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Saturday will see a mix of cloud and sunny spells. 

Scattered showers will develop but becoming largely dry and sunny by the evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light to moderate northeasterly breezes.

National outlook

After showers and sunny spells initially, it will become more settled with good sunshine at times with temperatures increasing.

Saturday night will be dry with good clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze.

Sunday will be largely dry with cloud building up during the morning mixed with some sunshine. A few well-scattered showers will likely develop. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees generally, possibly reaching 21 degrees in the south, but a little cooler in the far north and northwest. Light to moderate northerly breezes.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie