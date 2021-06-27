Sunday will be dry with spells of sunshine

Sunday will bring plenty of dry weather with spells of sunshine and varying amounts of cloud. Maximum afternoon temperatures will range from around 17 to 20 degrees in moderate northeast breezes.

National outlook

Lots of dry weather expected as high pressure dominates.

Sunday will be largely dry across the country on Sunday night with clear spells, cloudiest in the east and southeast with just a few well-scattered showers. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees in moderate northerly breezes.

On Monday most of the country will be dry with spells of warm sunshine. There is just the chance of a few showers moving in from the Irish Sea to affect southeastern counties, and also perhaps on northwestern coasts. Maximum afternoon temperatures will range 18 to 22 degrees generally but cooler at the coast due to brisk onshore breezes. Mostly dry on Monday night with light isolated showers and clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Tuesday looks set to be a mostly dry and warm day on Tuesday with spells of hazy sunshine. Cloudiest in south Leinster and Munster where there is the small chance of the odd shower drifting in. Maximum temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees generally but less warm along some coasts due to onshore northerly winds. Dry with long clear spells overnight and lows of 10 to 14 degrees.

Wednesday is expected to be another mostly dry and fine summer's day with spells of sunshine. A few light showers may break out during the day. Maximum temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees in moderate northeast breezes.

Early indications suggest it'll remain generally dry for Thursday with variable cloud, chance of well scattered showers and sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees.