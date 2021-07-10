Saturday will be a warm and humid day

Saturday will bring a mix of sunny spells and a few passing showers for much of the day. Warm and humid on Saturday with maximum afternoon temperatures ranging 19 to 22 degrees in light southerly breezes.



National outlook

Saturday night will see showery outbreaks of rain will extend nationwide on Saturday night with some heavy bursts possible. Minimum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

On Sunday, there'll be a mix of sunshine and heavy showers with the potential for some thundery downpours. Across Munster, the showers may merge to give a more persistent spell of rain. Top temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees on Sunday, warmest in the east and northeast of the country with moderate south or southwest winds. Clear spells and well scattered showers on Sunday night. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light northwest breezes.

Monday will be a bright day with a mix of sunny spells and a few passing showers. Highest temperatures will range 17 to 21 degrees, warmest in the east of the country in moderate northwest breezes. Clear spells and just a few isolated showers on Monday night. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate northwest winds.

It looks set to be a mostly dry day on Tuesday with plenty of cloud but also some sunny spells. There'll just be a few showers drifting south in the north to northwest air-flow. Highest temperatures 16 to 20 degrees, warmest in southern and eastern areas.

Dry on Tuesday night with clear spells and lows of 9 to 12 degrees.

Wednesday will see a mix of cloud and sunshine and holding mainly dry across the country, with just the odd shower on Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures of 19 to 21 degrees. Light northwesterly breezes.

For the rest of the week and the weekend, there is some uncertainty in the forecast but current indications suggest high pressure building over the country bringing a lot of dry weather with a mix of sunshine and cloud. Warm too, with temperatures up into the mid twenties.