29/08/2021

A cloudy day ahead with warm sunny spells in the evening

Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees



Today will be dry and generally cloudy

Dull this morning with some mist lingering in parts. Today will be dry and generally cloudy, but cloud will break up through the afternoon allowing some warm sunny spells to develop for the evening.

Met Éireann says highest temperatures will be between 17 and 20 degrees. Winds will be light and northeasterly in direction.
Tonight will be dry, with a mix of cloud and clear spells to begin. It will become misty in places with a few fog patches developing overnight. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees, in just a light northeast breeze.

