Search our Archive

30/08/2021

Emma Doherty scores four as Donegal Women’s League U-17's win in Athlone

Emma Doherty scores four as Donegal Women’s League U-17's win in Athlone

Reporter:

Alan Foley

The Donegal girls travelled to Athlone Stadium on Saturday in search of three point to secure their continuance in the U17 National League, anything but a win would result in them having to conclude their season in the Shield Section.

Athlone Town 1
Donegal Women’s League 6

With in-form Emma Doherty contributing four more goals to her impressive 22 already scored in the season this saw the team secure second place ahead of Galway on goal difference.

The industrious Jodie Loughrey and a wonder strike from Erin Doherty secured all points for Donegal. Athlone did pull one back midway through the second half, but otherwise the defence was solid throughout

They now will be placed in a group of four from Shamrock Rovers, Galway WFC, Wexford, Treaty, Cork, Peamout and Bray in search of the League title.

Donegal: Leah McLoughlin, Lucy Canning, Shania McMonagle, Darcey Kelly (Megan McLoughlin 71mins) Emily Irwin (Siobhan Cameron 63mins), Sophie Murphy (Codie Walsh 45mins) Jodie Loughrey (Nicole McDaid 63mins) Erin Doherty, Keri Loughrey, Erika Gallagher (Eva Blaney 71mins)

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media