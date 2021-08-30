Emma Doherty scores four as Donegal Women’s League U-17's win in Athlone

The Donegal girls travelled to Athlone Stadium on Saturday in search of three point to secure their continuance in the U17 National League, anything but a win would result in them having to conclude their season in the Shield Section.
Athlone Town 1
Donegal Women’s League 6
With in-form Emma Doherty contributing four more goals to her impressive 22 already scored in the season this saw the team secure second place ahead of Galway on goal difference.
The industrious Jodie Loughrey and a wonder strike from Erin Doherty secured all points for Donegal. Athlone did pull one back midway through the second half, but otherwise the defence was solid throughout
They now will be placed in a group of four from Shamrock Rovers, Galway WFC, Wexford, Treaty, Cork, Peamout and Bray in search of the League title.
Donegal: Leah McLoughlin, Lucy Canning, Shania McMonagle, Darcey Kelly (Megan McLoughlin 71mins) Emily Irwin (Siobhan Cameron 63mins), Sophie Murphy (Codie Walsh 45mins) Jodie Loughrey (Nicole McDaid 63mins) Erin Doherty, Keri Loughrey, Erika Gallagher (Eva Blaney 71mins)
