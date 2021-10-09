WEATHER: A mild day with clear and dry conditions in the afternoon

Saturday will see a cloudy start with outbreaks of rain clearing eastwards
Saturday will see a cloudy start with outbreaks of rain clearing eastwards. Clearer and drier conditions moving in from the west with some sunny spells in the afternoon and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.
Saturday night will be mainly dry with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in a light west to northwest breeze with mist and fog developing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.