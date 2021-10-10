Search

WEATHER: A largely dry day with sunny spells ahead

There will be a moderate to fresh west to northwest breeze, with highs of 13 or 14 degrees

Mist and fog patches will gradually lift this morning to give a largely dry day with sunny spells

Mist and fog patches will gradually lift this morning to give a largely dry day with sunny spells.

A few isolated showers may affect the north coast. There will be a moderate to fresh west to northwest breeze, with highs of 13 or 14 degrees.

It will be mainly dry overnight with a good deal of cloud and some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in a light west to northwest or variable breeze. Mist and fog will form again in some southern parts, becoming quite dense in some places.

