Unconscious Manor man had been acting aggressively, court hears

A 30-year-old Manor man has been asked to make a charitable donation after being found acting aggressive on the Port Road in Letterkenny.

Letterkenny District Court heard that Gardai received a report at 1.15am on December 1, 2019, that an unconscious male had allegedly been assaulted.

On arrival, Gardai observed Graham Gordon (30) on the road and conveyed him to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Upon viewing CCTV footage, officers saw Gordon, of Churchlands, Manor, acting aggressively and behaving in a threatening, abusive and insulting manner.

Gordon, who has no previous convictions, made a voluntary caution memo and admitted to the interactions.

Solicitor for Gordon, Mr Seamus Gunn, said a number of parties had been involved and his client was ‘worse for having too much drink and got himself into a situation’.

Gordon, Mr Gunn said, was in full-time employment as a lorry driver.

“He is not giving to this type of activity,” Mr Gunn said. “I don’t expect that he will be back here again.”

Mr Gunn said Gordon hopes to apply for a Visa to get into Australia.

“We know his difficult it is to get into Australia after Novak Djokovic’s situation this week,” Mr Gunn said. “He does not want a blemish on his record.”

Judge Patricia Cronin, after telling Mr Gunn that Djokovic was ‘not out of the words yet’ asked that Gordon pay €300 to the Leaf Project in Raphoe, giving him until March 7, 2022 to make the payment.

If payment is discharged, Judge Cronin said the matter could be struck out. However, if Gordon defaults, a conviction and a fine of €350 will follow.