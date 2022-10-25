Woman fined after Gardaí find NCT, tax out for nine months

A woman was caught driving a car which was out of tax and NCT for nine months on 'rally weekend' last year.

At 11.36pm on June 19, 2021, Gardaí stopped a vehicle at Rossbracken, Letterkenny.

The driver was identified as Shauna Coffey, now 32, of Granville Park, Saint Patrick’s Road, Limerick.

Coffey was not present on Monday when her case was mentioned at Letterkenny District Court.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham said she was satisfied to proceed in her absence.

Garda Stephen Campbell gave evidence of stopping the vehicle. The tax expired at the end of September, 2020 while the NCT was up since October 2, 2020.

Garda Campbell said he issued a fixed charge penalty notice in July, 2021, but it was not paid.

Judge Cunningham said she considered the facts proven.

Coffey was convicted for driving with no tax and fined €200. For driving without a valid NCT, Coffey was convicted and fined €150. She was given six months to pay the fines.