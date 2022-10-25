Search

25 Oct 2022

Woman fined after Gardaí find NCT, tax out for nine months

The woman was caught driving in Donegal on 'rally weekend' last year

Court gavel

Reporter:

Court Reporter

25 Oct 2022 8:03 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A woman was caught driving a car which was out of tax and NCT for nine months on 'rally weekend' last year.

At 11.36pm on June 19, 2021, Gardaí stopped a vehicle at Rossbracken, Letterkenny.

The driver was identified as Shauna Coffey, now 32, of Granville Park, Saint Patrick’s Road, Limerick.

Coffey was not present on Monday when her case was mentioned at Letterkenny District Court.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham said she was satisfied to proceed in her absence.

Garda Stephen Campbell gave evidence of stopping the vehicle. The tax expired at the end of September, 2020 while the NCT was up since October 2, 2020.

Garda Campbell said he issued a fixed charge penalty notice in July, 2021, but it was not paid.

Judge Cunningham said she considered the facts proven.

Coffey was convicted for driving with no tax and fined €200. For driving without a valid NCT, Coffey was convicted and fined €150. She was given six months to pay the fines.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media