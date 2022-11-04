Search

04 Nov 2022

Chilling threats to Donegal couple from men who wanted €15,000

A man will be sentenced in January after attempting to extort €15,000 from a Donegal couple, who were told a kidnapped relative would be shot

Letterkenny courthouse

Letterkenny courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

04 Nov 2022 5:47 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A Donegal couple received chilling threats that a kidnapped relative would be shot unless they came up with €15,000.

Kevin Harkin, who has almost 100 previous convictions, is one of two men charged with attempting to extort €15,000 from Mark and Michelle Smyth.

Gardaí caught Harkin and a co-accused man, who is also due before the courts, when they launched an operation to intercept them collecting what they believed was a bag containing the cash.

Harkin, a 37-year-old of 71a Ross na Coille, Derry, is charged with an offence at Ture, Muff, on April 22, 2016. Harkin pleaded guilty to making an ‘unwarranted demand, namely extorted monies totalling €15,000 or thereabouts from Michelle and Mark Smyth with menaces’. The offence is contrary to the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act, 1994.

Garda Sergeant John Joe Gallagher told the court that a woman called at Buncrana Garda Station and informed them of demands made to her and her ex-husband.

Ms Smyth handed her phone to Gardaí. Ms Smyth’s brother-in-law, Anthony, called at 10.48pm and was described as being ‘agitated’.

A man with a Derry accent came on the phone and told the terrified Ms Smyth: “We’ve got your brother. I think you know who we are.” The man demanded €15,000 ‘and whatever stuff you’ve got’ and the woman was told not to contact Gardaí, State prosecutor Ms Patricia McLaughlin BL, said

After it was agreed that €4,000 could be sourced, the couple were told: “Pay the money or we will put bullets in him.”

While the couple were told that Anthony would be released when the money was handed over, they received a further call the following day, again demanding €15,000.

A Detective Garda answered the phone and pretended to be Mr Smyth. Two voices could be heard on the other side of the line.

Upon telling the callers that he needed more time, he was warned: “If you don’t get what we want, you’ll be put in a hole.”

The men initially asked for the money to be dropped close to the Templemore Sports Complex in Derry, but they agreed to a drop-off point at a cul de sac near the GAA grounds at Ture, Muff.

Gardaí mounted an operation to intercept the men and placed a bag at the agreed location.

Officers set up two observation points near to where the bag was dropped. When the men arrived in a car, the Gardaí pounced and arrested the two men.

Harkin was taken to Buncrana Garda Station for questioning.

Harkin has 96 previous convictions in Northern Ireland with 32 for road traffic offences. His catalogue includes four for assaults, nine incidents of criminal damage, five for drug-related offences, 13 for resisting arrest and obstructing police, seven thefts and four assaults. He has spent eight separate periods in prison, his longest stretch seeing him behind bars for 12 months for a robbery.

Mr Peter Nolan BL, barrister for Harkin, said this incident represented a ‘major step up’ from his client’s previous crimes.

“He was caught red-handed and, while there could have been a technical defence, he wants this matter over,” Mr Nolan said.

“His behaviour was nothing short of appalling. He has no living family and his friends are gone.”

A European Arrest Warrant was executed for Harkin in August 2020.

Mr Nolan said Harkin has been through a ‘revolving door, in and out of prison’. While in custody, Harkin has completed a barbering course.

“He says this has been his hardest time in prison,” Mr Nolan said.

In a letter, Harkin, a father-of-four, apologised for the ‘stress, fear and sleepless nights’ he had caused and said he offered ‘no excuses’ for his actions.

Mr Nolan asked the court to give Harkin ‘some light at the end of the tunnel’.

Judge John Aylmer said Harkin would be ‘deluding himself’ if he was anticipating anything other than a custodial sentence.

Judge Aylmer asked for the preparation of a probation and welfare report, a governor’s report and a psychiatric report. The case was adjourned until the January session of Letterkenny Circuit Court, when Harkin will be sentenced. Harkin was remanded in custody.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media