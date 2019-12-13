Meeting called to discuss the future of Lifford Community Hospital next Thursday night

A public meeting has been called for next Thursday night in Lifford to discuss the future of the local community hospital.

The Friends of Lifford Hospital say the decision to transfer the remaining two long stay patients next month is concerning.

Speaking to Highland Radio, Chairperson John Quinn, said that he believes this signals another step in a process which will lead to the facility’s closure.

He said: "Things are moving very fast and we felt that we need to let the community know, as soon as possible, what is happening."

He described the current situation for the Lifford-based hospital as 'critical.'

He is urging members of the public and local politicians to attend the meeting in the resource centre next Thursday.