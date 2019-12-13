Meeting called to discuss the future of Lifford Community Hospital next Thursday night

Contact
Lifford Hospital
A public meeting has been called for next Thursday night in Lifford to discuss the future of the local community hospital.
The Friends of Lifford Hospital say the decision to transfer the remaining two long stay patients next month is concerning.
Speaking to Highland Radio, Chairperson John Quinn, said that he believes this signals another step in a process which will lead to the facility’s closure.
He said: "Things are moving very fast and we felt that we need to let the community know, as soon as possible, what is happening."
He described the current situation for the Lifford-based hospital as 'critical.'
He is urging members of the public and local politicians to attend the meeting in the resource centre next Thursday.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Ava Grace Lafferty, a 5th Class pupil from Glenswilly National School was presented with a Senior Category County Winner’s plaque for her entry in the 'Someone Like Me' art competition.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.