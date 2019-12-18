Donegal gardaí renew their appeal for information following an attack on a Lifford man in his home

Gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station are renewing their appeal for information in relation to a very serious incident that occurred at Coneyburrow, Lifford on November 18 at around 7.30pm.

A man was at his home alone when six masked men entered the house through the front door.

These men then subjected the man in question to a number of assaults using various implements. The men then fled the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone living in the Coneyburrow area to come forward if they observed these males or their mode of transport/direction of travel.

We are also appealing to anyone in the general Lifford area who may have observed these males in the area before or after the attack to come forward. The man in question was taken to Letterkenny University hospital where he received treatment for minor injuries.

Gardai are anxious to speak to anyone who may be in a position to assist with the investigation in any way. Gardaí can be contacted on 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.