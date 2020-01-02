Gardaí investigating an incident where rear window of house was forced open and house ransacked in Donegal

Contact
Gardaí are investigating a burglary which occurred on Chapel Street, Stranorlar between December 26 at 3.30pm and December 30, Monday at 1.30pm.
A rear window of a house was forced open and entry was gained. A number of rooms were ransacked during the burglary.
A sum of money and some jewelry was stolen during the incident.
Letterkenny gardaí are investigating the matter.
Please call the Letterkenny Garda Station at 074 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 if you have any information that may assist the gardaí with their investigations.
