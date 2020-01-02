Windows smashed and locks broken at Donegal football club

Contact
Gardaí at Milford Garda Station are currently investigating a burglary that occurred at the Glenree Football club building in Carrigart between Saturday, December 28 at 5pm and Sunday, December 29 at 4pm.
The lock on the front door was broken and entry gained.
A number of windows in the building were smashed.
Nothing was stolen from the building.
If anyone can assist with this investigation, please contact Milford Gardaí on 074-91 53060.
