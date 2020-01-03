The people of Donegal urged to donate nappies, wipes, toiletries, medicines and medical equipment to Belarus

An annual charity appeal is looking for your much-needed help to gather vital items for the Belarus orphanage appeal.

This year they are gathering nappies, adult nappies, incontinence wear, nappy creams, wipes, toiletries and medicines and medical equipment.

Each year, the people of Donegal gathers vital stock and is subsequently sent to the orphanage in Belarus.

The annual Belarus orphanage Appeal is run in conjunction with the Chernobyl Kilkenny Outreach group.

"Like last year, we are concentrating our appeal on nappies, adult nappies and incontinence wear, nappy creams, wipes, toiletries, medicines (over the counter medicines) and medical equipment, such as, crutches, walking aids and wheelchairs."

They also accept donations to buy nappies. The collecting has already began and will continue until January 31.

The annual event is run by Myrtle Doherty in Ramelton. Anyone who wishes to contribute or donate can do so by contacting her on 087 6825387.